Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 6 - Higher rates continue to wear on global stocks and other asset classes, with the European long having another breakout day.
While the ADP numbers this morning did not invoke significant inflation fears there is a sign of tightness in certain parts of the US employment picture, meanwhile tomorrow we have the big jobs number and it's hard to see how even a moderate print will stop the Fed from their path towards normalization.
Reflation and interest-rate sensitive themes therefore continue to trade with strength or weakness in the case of retail/tech. Banks remain bid but also metals and even some parts of the Ag chain very resilient.
Tune in to your account for more information
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: ADP • trade • US employment
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Man sentenced to death after killing student, injuring 11
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- 19 killed in south China road accident
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Firefighters called on to rescue ‘lady of the rings’
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Over 100 trains suspended over downpour in C. China
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Police investigate Baidu self-driving car video
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Gas pipeline explosion kills 5, injures 89 in N. China
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- China strengthens scientific research cooperation with B&R countries
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Children’s ban can help curb fears over internet addiction
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Cyberspace court points to digital future
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-06
- Box Office Bust? 5 media trades
Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-07-05
- 8 dead in bus accident in SW China
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-05
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country
Source: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Man sentenced to death after killing student, injuring 11