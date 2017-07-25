Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 25 - As equity valuations continue to concern some strategists, earnings are giving investors just enough as long as the Fed and global central banks stay idle.
As the Fed begins a 2 day meeting few expect will result in any policy action September still is in the table for either a hike or tapering in our view.
Emerging Money investors are well aware of our view on copper and the breakout range we have cleared. Today Industrial metals stocks are following suit with the underlying move higher.
We remain long steel as cash flows remain impressive and positioning is still overly pessimistic. The charts spent weeks consolidating before the breakout that began 2 weeks ago.
Tune into your account for more information.
