Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 19 - While global markets move higher, the ECB and BOJ are lurking once again to upset the apple cart.
Today we preview the ECB meeting and ponder the tactical trading approach for markets both before and after the event.
Emerging market equities continue to move higher despite the noise in the local Chinese market.
US Housing Starts are out this morning and providing another tailwind for reflation and industrial metal stocks.
Tune into your account for more information.
