Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 18 - It's all about the dollar, stupid. The US greenback nearing 52 week lows and is close to a 50% retracement of the rally from three years ago.

While many were quick to point out the damage a stronger dollar would cause along the road, few correctly pointed out how the opposite ultimately was true.

Now we must ask what should Stocks be doing with a weaker Currency and a suddenly Bearish consensus in the USD?

Tune in to your account for more information.