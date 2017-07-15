Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 14 - On today's call we recap the week that has us reflecting upon the last month of "two steps forward" (towards rate normalization), and one step backwards this week.
All of this equals big gains for equities which still hold the upper hand over bonds.
What does the break out in the Aussie dollar and the Canadian Looney mean for your portfolio?
How are we trading with him break out in emerging market equities?
Turn into your account for more information and have a great weekend
bonds • Canadian Looney • emerging market • trading
