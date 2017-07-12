Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 12 - Central banks taketh away and they giveth.

Janet Yellen lights a fire under markets today echoing what was whispered yesterday by Lael Brainerd. The Fed is going to be cautious on their next rate hike. Emerging markets love that story as do Transports, Industrials, and Energy names.

On the call we dig deeper into the charts in Emerging Markets focusing on Brazil, Mexico and $EEM looking back over the last 10 years. Bottom line, Emerging has massively underperformed over the previous 5 years and has continued runway to move higher against the S&P.

