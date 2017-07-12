Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 12 - Central banks taketh away and they giveth.
Janet Yellen lights a fire under markets today echoing what was whispered yesterday by Lael Brainerd. The Fed is going to be cautious on their next rate hike. Emerging markets love that story as do Transports, Industrials, and Energy names.
On the call we dig deeper into the charts in Emerging Markets focusing on Brazil, Mexico and $EEM looking back over the last 10 years. Bottom line, Emerging has massively underperformed over the previous 5 years and has continued runway to move higher against the S&P.
Turn into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: emerging markets • Energy • Lael Brainerd • Mexico
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Will chips keep grinding higher? 7 trades
Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-07-12
- Xi receives credentials of 8 ambassadors
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-12
- Special treat to cool off animals at Beijing Zoo
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-12
- 8 killed, 2 injured in N. China construction site collapse
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-12
- GVCs give developing countries opportunities – report
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-12
- China sets up base in Djibouti
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-11
- Arctic sea ice cover to be second-lowest recorded
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-11
- ‘Coast chiefs’ to fight pollution, illegal fishing
Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-07-11
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country
Source: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Will chips keep grinding higher? 7 trades