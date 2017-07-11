Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 11 - On today's call we look at bank earnings later in the week and give our thesis for continued outperformance for financials, despite expecting some weakness however on the actual release.

Emerging market stocks are recovering and appear to have held important technical support earlier in the week. The outlook for EM currencies maybe less rosey but this is not where you should be focused.

Another negative Oil headline from Goldman seems to again miss the point. Oil prices will remain challenged to the upside but have now proven support just below these levels. We explain...

