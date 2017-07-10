Emerging Money Daily Audio Call July 10 - We start the week with some relief on interest rates around the world but this may not be the pause that refreshes just yet, as we think investors still need to gauge the impact of less central bank love.
Having said all that, historically still low interest rates coupled with solid global growth is a warm and fuzzy backdrop for stocks.
Earnings season is upon us which is good news for markets where the second quarter is forecast to be an improvement over a surprisingly bullish first quarter. We outline our favorite sectors and explain why we are leaning towards value over growth.
OPEC may be putting a floor under markets, if not the oil price itself...what do we mean? Tune into your account for more information.
Have a great week.
