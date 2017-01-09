Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 9 - We launch the week with Trump appointment hearings that may just put some stall into the Trump Trade expectations.

On the call we take a shot at discussing macro conflicts as opposed to company by company.

Oil taking a beating today as both inventories, rig counts give pause, but it’s more likely positioning that is causing this pullback. We give our three top E&P picks.

Happy 10yr anniversary to Fast Money. All week we will take a look back on a great run for a show Im proud to have called home during that time.

Tune into your account for more information.

To Subscribe Click Here