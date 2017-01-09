Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 9 - We launch the week with Trump appointment hearings that may just put some stall into the Trump Trade expectations.
On the call we take a shot at discussing macro conflicts as opposed to company by company.
Oil taking a beating today as both inventories, rig counts give pause, but it’s more likely positioning that is causing this pullback. We give our three top E&P picks.
Happy 10yr anniversary to Fast Money. All week we will take a look back on a great run for a show Im proud to have called home during that time.
Tune into your account for more information.
To Subscribe Click Here
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Fast Money • macro • oil • Trump Trade
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Ronaldo crowned FIFA best men’s playerSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Buoyant exports save SA vehicle makers from a very rough road in 2016Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Langeveldt bullish on Parnell for WanderersSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Kolpak affect SA T20 squad selectionSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Motsepe says he will not stand in Mosimane’s way if Safa approach him for his servicesSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Obama administration defends handling of China tradeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- ‘There was a lot of provocation’: Lawyer of metro cop arrested for Pretoria shootingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- R60 million Somerset West wildfires ‘twice as destructive’ as huge Peninsula blazeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- ‘‘I would have been willing to sell Keagan Dolly for R5 if the decision was entirely up to me” — Patrice MotsepeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Striking Kenya doctors told to return to work or be firedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-09
- Your first trade for Monday, January 9Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-01-09
- Experts call for building China’s int’l discourse systemSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-09
- Writer sued over alleged plagiarismSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-09
- China to reform profession rank evaluation systemSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-09
- New media helps 97 lost people back home in AnhuiSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-09
- Ronaldo crowned FIFA best men’s player