Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 6 - On the call today we put the first week of 2017 for markets in perspective versus 2016’s start.
Seems to us that the same risks that took markets down in 2016 are only more elevated now while adding more political risk than could have been expected.
Debate time….
We discuss top picks in oil in world where value is no longer the optimal term.
Have a great weekend.
