Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 4 - Translating massive expectations into real data may be what we are starting to get if you believe Auto sales are a real macro indicator.
December auto sales reflect better confidence and are leading to real industrial growth. We talk more about the auto trade and the politics of reality for Ford and GM.
European financials continue to be the best trade in the world right now and if balance sheets are to be the ultimate criteria we learn towards Switzerland. If we are looking for higher beta we are looking towards Germany.
China data is fine yet the currency controls are worrying. Last night’s headlines don’t give us more confidence but we hold to the view that China is never going to be as bad as people think even if true fundamentals warrant more concern.
Oil overcomes the outside reversal but maybe range bound here. Oil trades still in vogue but value not found in the integrateds but rather OFS and refiners.
Have a great day.
Turn into your account for more information
To Subscribe Click Here
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- SA’s top matric student ‘helluva humble‚ helluva decent’‚ says delighted headmasterSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- WATCH: Battling the Somerset blazeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- SA’s victory delayed‚ but it won’t be deniedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- BREAKING: Motshekga announces 72.5% matric pass rate‚ up 2.5% over previous yearSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- Matric maths shocker – Fewer than 10 000 pupils get distinctionsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- Cape turns into planet of the apes as flames close in on primate sanctuarySource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- ‘I heard my leg break as I landed’ – New Year’s hero who leaped to the aid of stricken Aussie touristSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- Solo yachtsman reaches Cape Town after 90-day Atlantic odysseySource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- Mashaba’s attempt to be reinstated as Bafana coach unlikely to stop search for his replacementSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- New York train derails during morning rush, dozens hurtSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-01-04
- Your first trade for Wednesday, January 4Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-01-04
- Chinese prosecutors file cases against four local officialsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-04
- China Coast Guard vessels patrol Diaoyu IslandsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-04
- Telecom fraud suspects deported from VietnamSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-04
- Huang Xingguo expelled from CPCSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-01-04
- SA’s top matric student ‘helluva humble‚ helluva decent’‚ says delighted headmaster