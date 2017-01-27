Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 27

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 27 - On the call today we tell you why we are less impressed with the price action in the SPX than others over a range of time horizons. 

The Fed looms next week and the market seems unimpressed.  Don’t underestimate the power of the Fed over the market.

Wasn’t EM supposed to suffer most from the border tax.  Not so far today.

Have a great weekend….

 

