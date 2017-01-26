Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 26
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 26 - Earnings and policy from Washington grab the headlines while the market itself is its own story, post yesterday’s 20000 hoopla.
We review our take on the tone and direction coming out of earnings season so far.
We remain cautious on the ability of earnings to take the market significantly higher before there is a likely correction of which we are not going to hazard a guess on the size at this point.
The point is simply that there are too many uncertainties added to some extreme positioning and high valuations for investors not to expect some type of pullback.
Mexico is a complicated headline that has been largely priced into the currency in our view. That doesn’t mean fundamentals will necessarily win out there. Stay tuned.
Tune into your account for more information.
