Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 18
By Richard Rittorno On January 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 18 - Today we are reporting again from Asia and as Davos continues the global political dynamics continue to unfold with a strong endorsement for globalization being fought by unlikely characters(China).
We again are watching levels on the Dollar and tracking the reaction to Trumps comments on the currency.
We also spend some time framing the argument for emerging market stocks in 2017 from an earnings perspective.
Tune in to your account for more information.
Tagged with: Asia • Dollar • earnings • emerging market
