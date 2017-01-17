Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 17
By Richard Rittorno On January 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 17 - On the call this morning from Asia where I am out kicking the tires on some investments.
Global macro forces are starting to tell the story of risk off that is not hitting equity markets yet. What are we looking at?
Why is President Xi Jingping at Davos, first time for a Chinese President?
Tune into your account for more information.
Asia • Chinese President • macro • markets
