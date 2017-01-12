Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 12
By Richard Rittorno On January 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 12 - On the call today we discuss the implications of the Dollar move and it dovetails Tuesdays call.
Certain themes are alive and well but other changes that were assumed after elections may take time to implement.
Weaker Dollar may imply inverse Dollar trades that have still under performed can get back to parity sooner than later.
Tune into your account for more information.
Tagged with: elections • Weaker Dollar
