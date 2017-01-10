Emerging Money Daily Audio Call January 10 - Today’s market drivers are not new themes but are reasserting themselves as if investors are just acknowledging a new era of CBs stepping back and fiscal policy taking over.

While the industrial metals trade may appear long in the tooth, we argue December’s downward price action gave investors a chance to re-load on a trade that has significant room to run.

Is Chinese inflation a good thing for their economy and the world? Last night’s PPI print is encouraging but China and all EM’s must respect the inflation genie and try to keep it in the bottle.

Small business confidence is at a 13yr high and cresting higher. This enthusiasm is leading spending and investment in businesses across the USA. Will this translate into “real” economic data?

Tune into your account for more information.

To Subscribe Click Here