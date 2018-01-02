Emerging Money Daily Audio Call Jan 2- Happy New Year from Emerging Money!

Key macro themes and trades are in focus on the first day of trading, including emerging markets which are the beneficiary of more stable policy in China, as well as 45 countries in the OECD that have positive GDP for the first time since the financial crisis.

Another big themes for 2018 will be how the ECB responds to extraordinary manufacturing data (see EU PMI report this am), and export activity in Germany (see German PMI report). With rates artificially low we believe the move higher will be faster than expected and that the move higher in the Euro will be one of the big trades for allocators in 2018.

