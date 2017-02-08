Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 8 - On the call today we examine the macro reality setting in for rates, the USD and politics.

The good news is reality is setting in, the bad news is reality is setting in…

Copper ripping higher while oil under pressure. Both moves should be taken with a grain of perspective. Here is ours…

EU elections are a massive series of headline risks or opportunities based on Brexit and the US election reactions. The Dutch are as Euro-skeptic as they come.

EM vs SPX? There is plenty of room to run on this catch up trade. We will be happy to recapture the election shortfall as a first step. Here is some perspective.

Tune into your account for more information