Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 8
By Richard Rittorno On February 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 8 - On the call today we examine the macro reality setting in for rates, the USD and politics.
The good news is reality is setting in, the bad news is reality is setting in…
Copper ripping higher while oil under pressure. Both moves should be taken with a grain of perspective. Here is ours…
EU elections are a massive series of headline risks or opportunities based on Brexit and the US election reactions. The Dutch are as Euro-skeptic as they come.
EM vs SPX? There is plenty of room to run on this catch up trade. We will be happy to recapture the election shortfall as a first step. Here is some perspective.
Tune into your account for more information
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Halt persecution of activist‚ human rights organisations urge Zimbabwean authoritiesSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Trump attacks Nordstrom for dropping daughter’s fashion lineSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Gauteng health HOD suspendedSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Pityana lambasted by Cosatu for ‘phony outrage’ against ZumaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Pastor Evans Mawarire out on bailSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Home Affairs employee arrested for fake birth registrationsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Durban University of Technology suspends lecturesSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Defence force deployment to SONA ‘nothing new’‚ says country’s top copSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Parliament confirms army will not be deployed inside its precinctSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Cosatu threatens law suit against De Lille over asbestos exposureSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Stop Eskom plunging us into darkness‚ municipalities beg ZumaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-08
- Your first trade for Wednesday, February 8Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-08
- China vows to continue surrogacy crackdownSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-08
- China’s fixed broadband speed hits almost 12MbpsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-08
- Beijing, Tianjin plan monthly train passSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-08
- Halt persecution of activist‚ human rights organisations urge Zimbabwean authorities