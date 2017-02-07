Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 7 - On the call today we discuss the dynamic of yields that are falling on each fed official hitting the tape.
What gives? Is the “Central Bank put” a good thing or bad thing?
EM struggles when the reflation trade struggles. See above and listen for our comments.
US Retailers remain oversold and overly counted out despite there are some with stellar balance sheets and a few without line growth.
We spell out which names in the sector we like and why.
Tune into your account for more information.
Tagged with: Central Bank • EM • fed • trade
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
