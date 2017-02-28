Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 28

By On February 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 28 - Stocks sideways but EM equities drifting lower and we become more tactical on this trade over the next few weeks.

US macro continues to be fine but backward looking GDP numbers out this AM at least challenge us to question what will happen to business confidence if tonight’s Presidential address disappoints on details.

Tune into your account for more information.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply