Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 27
On the call today we look ahead to the week where Trump’s Tuesday night address is the feature but we also have final comments from the Fed on Friday before a quiet period into their March meeting.
We do not expect Trump to back down from an aggressive agenda and we think the Fed is closer to the trigger than markets are pricing in.
Yields around the world are telling the tale of more risk aversion and less confidence on growth. The irony is that global macro has been accelerating during the time yields have pulled back. Why?
Staples may be unattractive on multiple factors but they will continue to be bid in a yield compression backdrop. We tell you why we like healthcare in 2017.
Finally EM equities have run into a wall over the last three sessions and now cling to key support. What’s the next move?
