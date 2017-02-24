Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 24
By Richard Rittorno On February 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 24 - Friday reflection: Q: What happened to the bond market? A: Where are your policy expectations versus 6 weeks ago?
Yields spent the week falling around the world and now we rest at key support from Japan to Germany to the USA.
The irony is that we got tremendous PMI readings this week from Europe and Japan. We discuss…
Housing Sales continue to be strong in the US and this should be supporting the home improvement trade.
EM needs the Fed more than ever?? Yes, and we think they will still get what they want.
Have a great weekend.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Housing Sales • Japan • trade • usa
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Pretoria West residents plan self-defence groups and patrols against xenophobic violenceSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Zuma delays decision on NPA’s Jiba and Mrwebi’s fitness to hold officeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Riot gear, machetes, drugs and loathing as xenophobic tension grips PretoriaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Western Cape youngsters riding high on Robben IslandSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- ‘You are better than Xenophobia’ – David Kau asks South Africans to stop the hateSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Molefe’s appointment as MP ‘unhelpful’‚ says CosatuSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Jo’burg‚ Durban lose more than half their through water leaks: ministerSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Poachers attack rhino orphanage‚ kill and take volunteer hostageSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- They hopped‚ skipped and jumped…but failed to break the world recordSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Murder-suicide witnesses get counselling after shootingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-24
- Your first trade for Friday, February 24Source: Fast MoneyPublished on 2017-02-24
- China revises law to boost Red Cross credibilitySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-24
- Green light for China’s first high security bio labSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-24
- Bank of Communications senior executive expelled from CPC, public officeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-24
- More than 3,300 smuggled tortoises seized in south China customsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-24
- Pretoria West residents plan self-defence groups and patrols against xenophobic violence