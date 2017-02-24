Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 24 - Friday reflection: Q: What happened to the bond market? A: Where are your policy expectations versus 6 weeks ago?

Yields spent the week falling around the world and now we rest at key support from Japan to Germany to the USA.

The irony is that we got tremendous PMI readings this week from Europe and Japan. We discuss…

Housing Sales continue to be strong in the US and this should be supporting the home improvement trade.

EM needs the Fed more than ever?? Yes, and we think they will still get what they want.

Have a great weekend.