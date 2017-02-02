Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 2 - Markets easing into week end but the trends in Transports and Small Cap stocks should be watched.
Tomorrow’s payroll event could add more pressure on rates and save the Dollar which trickled to post- elections lows before rebounding today. Speaking of higher yields watch Japan and the 10yr JGB which has moved above 10bps and the move to 20bps could be faster than expected.
EM continues to move sideways which is frustrating for players who have watched the Dollar fall and the commodity complex firm. 38.50 continues to be the buy bogey. Meanwhile Mexico remains on a red hot 2 week run.
