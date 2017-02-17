Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 17 - On the call today we recap an extraordinary week for equities as headline indices moved to fresh records and the performance of sub-components was even more impressive if looking at Financials, Transports, and even Retail showed some resilience.

Keep perspective the move equities have had when whining about the price action today and yesterday. The SPX is at the highest momentum level it has seen in seven years. Not surprising to see a pullback.

The week’s macro in the US and around the world was solid and inflation remains something central banks should be focused on. Yellen in her two day testimony certainly let us know the Fed will be wary of being too far behind the curve (thus March is on the table).

Tune into your account for more and have a great weekend.