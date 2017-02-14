Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 14
By Richard Rittorno On February 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 14 - On the call we take you through the key points of the Yellen testimony this morning which did indeed inspire bond yields. Plenty of ammunition for a March hike…listen in.
EM failing again at a key resistance level or just a pause that refreshes?? Meanwhile EM FX remains on fire and we expect this to continue.
Relative value is the name of the game in Bank trades. We update our sector trade, and take some profits in retail.
Tune into your account for more information.
