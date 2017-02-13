Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 13 - On the call we set up the week ahead which features Yellen’s two day testimony.
Markets are pricing in higher volatility and slightly higher rates but the “2006 rally” rages on.
Dramatic reversals for Brazil, Chinese internet stocks, and even steel companies continue this week.
From bear market to bull market. Who is next?
EM is at its “come to Jesus moment” running into an important level where as we coined on Friday’s Fast Money, a break out here could be like a “deer running through the woods”.
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Chinese internet • Fast Money • volatility • Yellen
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Paul O’Sullivan arrested – reportsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Mass evacuation as rains strain tallest US damSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Rosettenville residents demand lifestyle audits for foreign nationals owning houses in the areaSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Trump and Zuma reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral relationsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Pollution even in Earth’s farthest reaches: ocean studySource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- ‘Apeman’ begins life sentence behind barsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Claims that ANC councillor and top cop benefited from Esidimeni patients ‘baseless’‚ says health project directorSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Manyama sweeps up PSL’s player of the month awardsSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Man and three friends get life for brutal‚ boozy killing of ex-girlfriendSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- What will Valentine’s day be like in 2050?Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Tropical storm to reach SA by end of weekSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2017-02-13
- Natural disasters kill 16 in China in JanuarySource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-13
- Rooftop aisle surrounding Bird’s Nest opens to publicSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-13
- National Stadium officially opens roof corridorSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-13
- 3 killed in east China subway construction accidentSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-02-13
- Paul O’Sullivan arrested – reports