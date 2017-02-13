Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 13 - On the call we set up the week ahead which features Yellen’s two day testimony.

Markets are pricing in higher volatility and slightly higher rates but the “2006 rally” rages on.

Dramatic reversals for Brazil, Chinese internet stocks, and even steel companies continue this week.

From bear market to bull market. Who is next?

EM is at its “come to Jesus moment” running into an important level where as we coined on Friday’s Fast Money, a break out here could be like a “deer running through the woods”.

