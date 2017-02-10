Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 10 - As we close another week where price action sees only the expectation of change and not the reality of it.

We have to consider the VIX was over 30 one year ago on a more benign backdrop ( or so it appears now).

Macro around the world this week was quite strong and supports commodities as well as other fiscal trades.

Oil gets more support from the IEA in the monthly report. We discuss…

Have a great weekend.