Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 1 - US and global markets await the Fed this afternoon and the announcement comes after a couple very strong data releases this AM.

Equity markets clearly are not prepared for a more hawkish Fed. The Dollar should again be watched because the recent slump will have a chance to reverse off the Fed but if it does not the message is clear: we have peaked on the USD.

Pair trades and relative value within Financials, Industrials make more sense than outright bets. We review 3 top pair trades we like.

EM equities watching cautiously todays fed and dollar moves. In Brazil we discuss Utilities and Telco trades.

Tune into your account for more information.