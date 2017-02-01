Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 1

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call February 1 - US and global markets await the Fed this afternoon and the announcement comes after a couple very strong data releases this AM. 

Equity markets clearly are not prepared for a more hawkish Fed.  The Dollar should again be watched because the recent slump will have a chance to reverse off the Fed but if it does not the message is clear:  we have peaked on the USD.

Pair trades and relative value within Financials, Industrials make more sense than outright bets.  We review 3 top pair trades we like.

EM equities watching cautiously todays fed and dollar moves.  In Brazil we discuss Utilities and Telco trades.

