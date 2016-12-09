Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 9 -The calendar is friend and foe. The year-end rally meets the Fed square, head-on next week.

Today the market is telling a story of where both have something to day.

Rates and the USD are higher, cyclical rotation in line with reflation is trading well…yet again.

Airlines are announcing very decent passenger update data and despite being all-time highs we still like the trade. We tell you why.

OPEC meets no-OPEC. What to make of this weekend’s Vienna gathering?

