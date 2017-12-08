Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 8 - A solid US jobs number devoid of inflationary wage components coupled with other global macro data (see Japanese GDP) supports a rebound in global equity markets.

On today's call we recap the market dynamics that led to a pullback in technology and massive rotation into retail/financials/industrials/energy and give our outlook for the next week of trading.

Emerging markets go into 2018 with core fundamental drivers that include: EPS progression and asset values that may become more relevant in resource sectors.

Tune in to the call to hear our thesis.

Have a great weekend.