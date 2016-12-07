Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 7 - Complacency starting to loom large out there as we get into the final few weeks of the year and all kinds of reasons to say stocks are moving higher.

We are raising a caution flag or two and will tell you why.

ECB tomorrow may actually be a bullish flag for Gold, EM and weak Dollar assets. We tell you why…

Tune into your account for more information.

To Subscribe Click Here