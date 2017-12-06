Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 6
By Richard Rittorno On December 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment
Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 6 - Global stocks are not focused on US tax reform as they continue to pull back...or are they?
Stronger US economy means stronger Fed.
BTW, this morning's ADP report indicated more tightness in the labor market that at some point will disrupt the economic trajectory or cause the Fed to push harder on their exit plan.
EM equities have broken down technically to a place we have not seen since election day 2016.
What are we referring to?
What are we referring to?
Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
