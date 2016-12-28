Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 28

By On December 28, 2016 · Leave a Comment

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 28 - On the call today we put 2017 trades in perspective after a big run up and assets.

Bottom line is rotation into higher return assets continues at the expense of bonds and cash.

We do believe however that certain utility and yield plays offer extreme value after extreme selling.

Turn into your account for more information

