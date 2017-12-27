Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 27

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 27  - On today's call we assess the low volume and volatility price movement and caution investors how to trade the last week of the year.

For emerging markets despite a joyous 2017 the underperformance since late summer has been notable.

We outline our tactical allocation strategy for the asset class into the first few weeks of the new year.

