Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 27 - We spend time talking about the Retail sector as we evaluate the holiday retail performance. Winners, Losers, and those who will outperform in 2017.
Industrial metals should get a boost from Copper having weathered the Dollar storm reasonably well. Now what if we can see some fiscal policy and weave in copper dynamics that are arguably more in balance than oil, which keeps rallying, and you can look act global diversified miners as well as SCCO, FCX trades again.
EM equities are bouncing. How far on the charts can they go? EMFX is getting all the way back to recent highs and in the case of Russia has traded through those highs.
Tune into your account for more information and have a great last week of the year!
