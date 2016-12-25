Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 23

December 25, 2016

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 23 - On the call we discuss the year end conundrum for the US economy as the markets are leading the economy.

Brazil is set to outperform after a major leg down before during and after the US election.

Why we think Oil goes to $60 sooner than later.

Merry Christmas!

 

