Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 21 - On what should be a day when market participants are focused on increased consumption and growth targets as $1000 checks are being doled out, the euphoria going into the consumer who is already experiencing an uplifting wages should have the Fed taking note.
Rates have paused but should they be?
Resource plays remain well bid and offer both exposure to capex and infrastructure build but also have value over growth qualities that are part of the rotation du jour. Where are we still seeing opportunities?
Tune into your account for more information.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: Rates
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, country