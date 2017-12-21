Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 21 - On what should be a day when market participants are focused on increased consumption and growth targets as $1000 checks are being doled out, the euphoria going into the consumer who is already experiencing an uplifting wages should have the Fed taking note.

Rates have paused but should they be?

Resource plays remain well bid and offer both exposure to capex and infrastructure build but also have value over growth qualities that are part of the rotation du jour. Where are we still seeing opportunities?

