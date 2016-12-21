Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 21

December 21, 2016

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 21 -On today's call we put the level of complacency in perspective but also tell you where US bullishness has equated to global apathy and this creates opportunities.

We want to take profits in the industrial space but not be too cute in financials.

How do long term and short term investors navigate this recent run higher?

