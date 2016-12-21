Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 20 - Rallying into year end and you can be glass half full rather than a smart skeptic (what seems to always be how it sounds, yet has often been wrong).
US Housing may be the most interesting place to invest as rates go higher. We explain.
Oil has a date with $60 and this is another asset that needs to go higher relative to equities.
Tune into your account for more information.
