Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 19 - Waiting for formality on the US tax vote as markets globally eek out additional gains this AM.

At some point we need to assess not just what's priced in ( we think much ) but also what are your catalysts going forward now that we have front loaded a lot of good news, all during a period where the Fed is moving, unemployment gains cannot do much more, the Dollar has to wake up and corporate profitability is already near all time highs? We ask this question somewhat rhetorically.

Emerging markets are getting some regional support for cautious allocation in one of the most challenging countries and one of the easiest investment stories (South Africa, India).

European banks look very attractive again as we get closer to the slowdown in ECB bond purchases and we tell you how to play.

