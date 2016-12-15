Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 15 - The Dollar’s move is nothing short of extraordinary and alone could be enough to cause market pundits to be cautious.
But this is a Dollar that may be unleashing animal growth spirits and not flight to quality spirits.
Reality is the Dollar may be caught in the middle and eventual victim of its own success.
Cash levels remain high enough for fund managers to continue to play in this market and give room for additional allocations to equities (over bonds and cash).
Tune into your account for more information.
To Subscribe Click Here
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Businessman shot dead after drawing cash from Durban bankSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- Ford confirms Kuga fires confined to single model‚ concedes engine overheating a possible causeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- Would-be municipal boss wins right to know why he didn’t get jobSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- How to create an Instagram-worthy Christmas table settingSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- City of Johannesburg clamps down on illegal mining for ‘water abuse’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- Generator fumes blamed for death of 5 people in new homeSource: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- Highlands coach Igesund furious at referee who ‘had to be told what to do’Source: South Africa Times Live – newsPublished on 2016-12-22
- 290 websites closed for online infringementSource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- A common poker mistake may shed light on how stocks will finish off the yearSource: Fast MoneyPublished on 2016-12-22
- Half of one-child families do not want second child: surveySource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- Regular charter flights start at Yongxing airportSource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- China announces standby peacekeeping police forceSource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- Middle-income families reach 37.4% of populationSource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- Work safety faces severe situation, despite progressSource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- Traditional hutong style to be restoredSource: China.orgPublished on 2016-12-22
- Businessman shot dead after drawing cash from Durban bank