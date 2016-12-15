Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 15 - The Dollar’s move is nothing short of extraordinary and alone could be enough to cause market pundits to be cautious.

But this is a Dollar that may be unleashing animal growth spirits and not flight to quality spirits.

Reality is the Dollar may be caught in the middle and eventual victim of its own success.

Cash levels remain high enough for fund managers to continue to play in this market and give room for additional allocations to equities (over bonds and cash).

