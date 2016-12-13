Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 13

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 13 - On the call today we sketch out key technical levels across major asset classes especially FX.

The Fed remains our primary focus and we preview tomorrow's event.

How far can Russia run?

We give you our Trader's play book based upon having seen this before.

