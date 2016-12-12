Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 12 - On the call we stop to look at the cross currents of higher yields and equities.

Meanwhile the Dollar is significantly weaker today but commodities and EM don’t seem to care (or see reason to rally) on this.

Non-OPEC comes to an agreement and despite some attention, we think this is a pretty big deal. We explain.

Fed this week seems like a non-event, but is it really? (YES)

One sector that investors remain confused about the impact of higher oil prices is…?

Tune into your account for more information.

To Subscribe Click Here