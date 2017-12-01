Emerging Money Daily Audio Call December 1 - On the call today we put the US tax delays in perspective relative to global equity markets that are acting like they are seizing tax delays.
We do not believe this is warranted. A quick look around the world at Global PMIs tells a story of a global economy that is more than just talk.
European macro remains the best in the world yet the DAX is at a two month low.
There's your opportunity.
Why do we like steel so much? Tune in to the call to understand more about improving dynamic's for US and global steel companies.
