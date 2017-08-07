Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 7 - Last Friday's payroll number is trickling into the market today with strong follow through in Copper, Steel, integrated miners and other industrial plays.
Despite the buzz of a better economy and low inflation, we expect the Fed will be a loud voice for markets in the next six weeks.
Technology stocks may have overcome the June 9 spike down. We offer our insight into big Tech positioning.
Tune in to your account for more information
