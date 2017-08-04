Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 4 - US Payrolls inject a new growth trade in the market...but for how long?
Bouncing Dollar, Rates, and Transports may all simply from oversold conditions.
EM equities have positioned themselves on the edge of a major breakout that would put the 6yr underperformance in the rear view mirror.
Tune into your account for more information.
Tagged with: Bouncing Dollar • EM • Rates • trade
