Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 4

By On August 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 4 - US Payrolls inject a new growth trade in the market...but for how long?

Bouncing Dollar, Rates, and Transports may all simply from oversold conditions.

EM equities have positioned themselves on the edge of a major breakout that would put the 6yr underperformance in the rear view mirror.

Tune into your account for more information.

Tagged with:
 
If you enjoyed this article, please consider sharing it!
Reddit Facebook Twitter Delicious

Leave a Reply