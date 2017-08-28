Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 28 - Jackson Hole came and went without much fanfare which for global equity markets is probably a good thing as the risks were slanted towards hawkish rhetoric if we were going to get any.
But global central banks really may be missing the inflation story that exists when they refuse to recognize the deflationary impact of technology but where asset bubbles are EVERYWHERE.
Copper breaking higher and we like the sensitivities for some copper stocks but not all. Gold on the other hand despite a fresh post-election high does not impress us when framed in the context of a 15m period of heroic volatility and political chaos opportunities.
Is the Dollar skiing the "black diamond" slope right now?
