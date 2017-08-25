Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 25 - On the call today we discuss the global economy as the world's central backers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The macro data releases this past week support our view of continued global industrial and manufacturing growth.
EM fund managers are smiling not only because they are significantly outperforming the rest of the world here today but also because institutional fund flows have just started to pick up again.
We are buyers of European equities especially those exposed to domestic demand as Euro strength pressures the overall index.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- More
Tagged with: fund flows • Jackson Hole • macro • manufacturing
Emerging Money Video Picks
- Tim On CNBC Pro 6 Views
- Long Term History Emerging Mar.. 40 Views
- Tim Behind the Trade' Breakout.. 32 Views
Our Twitter Feed
EM News
- Hundreds of thousands of Chinese affected by Typhoon HatoSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- China to regulate online commentsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- China launches 8,000 water clean-up projects in H1Source: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Group works to ensure lawyers’ rightsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Tibetan patrols risk their lives to save wildlifeSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Never dated and don’t want to get marriedSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Chinese army launches massive drills in training basesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- China’s court judgement database receives 10 bln visitsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Chinese scientists artificially breed rare snakesSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Chinese scientists supercharge virus to kill cancer cellsSource: China.orgPublished on 2017-08-25
- Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countrySource: Xi calls on HK youths to serve HK, countryPublished on 2017-06-30
- Hundreds of thousands of Chinese affected by Typhoon Hato