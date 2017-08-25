Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 25 - On the call today we discuss the global economy as the world's central backers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The macro data releases this past week support our view of continued global industrial and manufacturing growth.

EM fund managers are smiling not only because they are significantly outperforming the rest of the world here today but also because institutional fund flows have just started to pick up again.

We are buyers of European equities especially those exposed to domestic demand as Euro strength pressures the overall index.