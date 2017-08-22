Emerging Money Daily Audio Call August 22 - As more and more global strategists and crossover players look at the emerging market asset class for the first time in five years the charts tell us there is still plenty more to run.

Brazil gives investors an opportunity to relive the privatization trades of 20 years ago, as the headline index in dollar terms is back near a key resistance level.

Central banks hold the key to the markets' technical resurgence. Today's rally gives fresh technical support to index trades but only as long as the central bankers don't stray from the early scripts we've been given for Jackson hole.

